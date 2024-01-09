Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

