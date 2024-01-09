Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.92. 747,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

