Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $70.33. 499,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,350. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

