HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in HP were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,516. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

