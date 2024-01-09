Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 1,756,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,187,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

