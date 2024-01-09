ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40-8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

ICON Public stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

