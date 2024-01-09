ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.630-12.910 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.76. 143,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,493. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

