ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-15.30 EPS.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Truist Financial started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.