IDEXX Laboratories’ (IDXX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDXX stock opened at $543.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

