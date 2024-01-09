iExec RLC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $93.91 million and $17.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,845.82 or 0.99890651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010697 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00166858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003381 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.3978669 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $18,344,618.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

