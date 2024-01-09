Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 243,762 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immatics Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $904.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 113.43%. Research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

