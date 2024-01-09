ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. 140,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,825,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
