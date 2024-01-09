ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.29 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

