Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 384% compared to the typical volume of 1,224 put options.

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

INFY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,583. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,085,000 after buying an additional 932,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Infosys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Infosys by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

