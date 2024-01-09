Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $359.04 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $359.04 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $42.01 or 0.00089504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

