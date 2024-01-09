Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,070 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($190.95).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 994 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($190.06).

On Tuesday, November 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 994 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($190.06).

National Grid Trading Down 0.7 %

National Grid stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,068 ($13.61). 3,866,102 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.89. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 918 ($11.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.67). The firm has a market cap of £39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,547.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,260.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155 ($14.72).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.