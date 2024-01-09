Insider Selling: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £13,800 ($17,590.82).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Mills sold 25,000 shares of AssetCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($14,977.69).

AssetCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON ASTO traded down GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.88 ($0.57). 139,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.56. AssetCo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.60 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

