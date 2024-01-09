Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 3.9%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.77. 107,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,655,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,395 shares of company stock worth $4,873,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.