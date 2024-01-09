Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.31 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAG

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.