Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Shares of TSCO opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.15. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

