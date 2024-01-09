Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period.

RACE opened at $344.14 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $228.77 and a 1-year high of $372.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

