Inspire Investing LLC Buys 5,106 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 336.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,688,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $311.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

