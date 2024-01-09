Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

