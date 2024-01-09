Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.