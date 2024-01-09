Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Pool Stock Up 1.0 %

POOL opened at $381.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.06. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

