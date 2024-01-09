Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $341.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $240.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

