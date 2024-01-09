Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,644,000 after buying an additional 896,361 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

