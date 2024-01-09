Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

