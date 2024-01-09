Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Mizuho raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

