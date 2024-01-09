Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $381.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.23 and a 200 day moving average of $359.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

