Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,833 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas's quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

