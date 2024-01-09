Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

