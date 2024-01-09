Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

