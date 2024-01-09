Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 13,857 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 244.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

