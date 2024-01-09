Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.