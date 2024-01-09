Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 364.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

