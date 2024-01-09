Inspire Investing LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,010,000 after buying an additional 614,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

