Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

