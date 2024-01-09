Inspire Investing LLC Sells 166 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

