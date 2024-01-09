Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

