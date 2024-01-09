Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Incyte by 19.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

