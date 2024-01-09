Inspire Investing LLC Sells 826 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WPC opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

