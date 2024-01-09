Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,875.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

