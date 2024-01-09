Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integer by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Integer by 2,037.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

ITGR opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

