Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $52.58 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $52.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,696 shares of company stock valued at $902,831. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

