Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 680,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,535,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,535,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,857 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,615 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.