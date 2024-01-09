Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.