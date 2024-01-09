Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.