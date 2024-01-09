Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $145.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

