Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

